Royal Bank of Canada Boosts (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$3.50

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on (OPS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. (OPS.V) has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

