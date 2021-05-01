Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.04 ($3.57).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.