Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

SU stock opened at €133.02 ($156.49) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €131.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

