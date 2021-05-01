Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for FedNat Holding Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedNat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $5.09 on Thursday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

