Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.73.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.48 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$30.12 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

