Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the March 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

