Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

COTY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,206. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

