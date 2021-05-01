Semler Scientific, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $520,488. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.