Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $820.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 68,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

