Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.