Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.14 ($31.93).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €26.48 ($31.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1 year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.06.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.