Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $184.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.66. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,680.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

