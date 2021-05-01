CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

DIV stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$302.97 million and a PE ratio of -33.33.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.59 million. Research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

