Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.75.

CMMC opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$4.56.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,120.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

