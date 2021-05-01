CIBC Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.35.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 49.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.54. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.