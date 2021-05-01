Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.07. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,611 shares of company stock worth $2,249,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

