LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $325.00. The stock traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $234.06. Approximately 1,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.