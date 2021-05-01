Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

