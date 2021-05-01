New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.69 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

