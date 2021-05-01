Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock worth $204,470,390 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

