Skyworks Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 35,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,877 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 128,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

