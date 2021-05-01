Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCYT. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

