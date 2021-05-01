Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Purchases £19,200 in Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) insider Stephen Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £477.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

