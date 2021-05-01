Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Insider Buys £26,100 in Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) insider Jonathan C. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.27. The stock has a market cap of £221.19 million and a PE ratio of 68.80. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.84 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

