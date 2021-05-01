Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to “Buy”

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after buying an additional 501,517 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.