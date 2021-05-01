Century Casinos, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Casinos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

CNTY stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

