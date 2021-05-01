Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

