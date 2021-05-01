Etsy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Etsy stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

