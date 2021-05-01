Analysts Offer Predictions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE:PK opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.