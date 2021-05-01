Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

TSE PIF opened at C$19.93 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.