Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 139 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 139 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45).

On Friday, February 26th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 167 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £1,594.85 ($2,083.68).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 918.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of £611.26 million and a PE ratio of 48.73. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,315 ($17.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

