Insider Selling: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,052.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 919.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

