Capitala Finance (CPTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.