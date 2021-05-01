Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY 2021

Nutrien has set its FY 2021 After-Hours guidance at 2.05-2.75 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

