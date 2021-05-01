Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

