U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

This table compares Wealth Minerals and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10% U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57%

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wealth Minerals and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.47

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Wealth Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

