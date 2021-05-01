Reviewing JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vinci and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Vinci has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A JFE -9.99% -5.60% -2.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci and JFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $53.83 billion 1.20 $3.65 billion N/A N/A JFE $34.31 billion 0.22 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than JFE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vinci beats JFE on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,800 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, c other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment engages in the construction of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

