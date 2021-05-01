Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.