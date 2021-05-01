Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

