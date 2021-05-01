HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.39. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

