Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,337.74. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

