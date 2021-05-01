Raymond James Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$60.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 71.64. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.33 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.44.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.