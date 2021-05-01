Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 432 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 342.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.