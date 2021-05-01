Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.87. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.