TD Securities Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$583.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$9.19 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

