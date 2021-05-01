ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 25 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

