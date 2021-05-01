Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 17th

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $373.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $214.54 and a 12-month high of $390.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.71 and its 200 day moving average is $349.15.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.