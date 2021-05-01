William Penn Bancorporation’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) Quiet Period To Expire on May 4th

William Penn Bancorporation’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. William Penn Bancorporation had issued 12,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $126,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During William Penn Bancorporation’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WMPN opened at $11.58 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

In other news, Director Glenn Davis purchased 21,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $249,034.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,013.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,653 shares of company stock worth $321,878 in the last three months.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

