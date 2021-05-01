Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $770.00. The stock had previously closed at $613.36, but opened at $642.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $626.60, with a volume of 6,429 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.69.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

