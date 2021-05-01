Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 2039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

